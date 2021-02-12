System Of A Down’s John Dolmayan has spoken out in defence of The Mandalorian star Gina Carano after she was fired for sharing offensive and controversial social media posts.

The actor was sacked from the Disney+ show after she shared a post that compared US Republicans to Jewish people in Nazi Germany.

After Carano was fired, Dolmayan weighed in on the situation on his Instagram page. Posting a photo of the actor, he captioned the post: “It takes a lot of guts to put your career on the line for your convictions.

“History will honor people like @ginajcarano and condemn the cowards who instituted woke justice against her.”

In a statement, Lucasfilm said Carano – who played Cara Dune in The Mandalorian – had been fired because “her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable”.

Fans of the show previously called for her to be dropped from the programme after she shared anti-masking tweets, unfounded claims of voter fraud and other posts that were criticised as transphobic.

She previously addressed the backlash in an interview on the Drunk 3PO YouTube channel, saying she “brings the fire out in people”. “I’m going to stick around and if my presence bothers you, OK, but also a lot of people are not bothered by my Twitter presence or my social media presence. So I focus more on those people,” she said.

Dolmayan, meanwhile, has also been criticised for his views and social media posts, with the drummer having criticised the Black Lives Matter movement and shown his support for Donald Trump in the past.

He recently claimed that people won’t work with him now because of his right-wing views. Speaking about his comic book series Ascensia, Dolmayan said during a recent podcast appearance: “Let’s just say that Ascencia could easily be made into a TV show or movie and I had an agency working on that with me. And that agency [had] to take a step back.”