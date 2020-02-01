News Music News

System Of A Down, Korn and Faith No More are all teasing a joint announcement

Whatever it is, it arrives on Monday.

Will Richards
System Of A Down Korn Faith No More
System Of A Down, Korn and Faith No More are teasing a joint announcement. Credit: Getty Images

System Of A Down, Korn and Faith No More are all teasing a joint announcement on social media.

It’s not clear yet what the announcement could be related to – the posts are simply photos of an astronaut floating through space with the caption “Monday”.

Monday

Monday



Monday.

Monday.



Monday.

Monday.



All three bands have recently been active in one form or another. System Of A Down head out on a run of European headline shows and festival sets in June, while frontman Serj Tankian has said that he wants to share the band’s unreleased material with fans.

The band’s Shavo Odadjian revealed in 2018 that System Of A Down had been at work on “material that tops everything we’ve done”, but more recently shared his worries at the lack of movement towards finishing and releasing the songs.

Faith No More also head out on tour in June, playing a handful of European festival dates, while Korn released new album ‘The Nothing’ last September.

It’s not clear what the new announcement might be pointing to, but we could be looking at a similar event to the Hella Mega Tour, which was announced last year, and saw Green DayWeezer and Fall Out Boy all releasing new songs to celebrate the announcement of their joint world tour, which comes to the UK, Europe and America next summer.

