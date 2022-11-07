System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones and Incubus to headline inaugural Sick New World Festival

System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and more acts have been announced to headline the inaugural Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas, US.

The one-day event, which celebrates seasoned nu-metal, rock and industrial bands as well as newer acts, takes place on May 13, 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Nevada.

Joining the headliners are Papa Roach, Evanescence, Turnstile, Hoobastank, Coal Chamber, reunited Flyleaf with original singer Lacey Sturm, Ministry, Melvins and many more acts. Death Grips will also mark their first return to the live circuit since 2019.

Advertisement

Sisters Of Mercy, Filter, 100 Gecs, HEALTH, Machine Girl, Killing Joke, Cradle Of Filth, Body Count and She Wants Revenge are also on the line-up.

༻𖤐 SICK NEW WORLD 𖤐༺ Register now for Presale that starts Friday, November 11th, 10 AM PT. All tickets start at $19.99 down pic.twitter.com/WdOWcbV8bZ — snwfest (@snwfest) November 7, 2022

Those interested in attending can sign up a ticket pre-sale beginning this Friday (November 11) at 10am PT (6pm GMT) here. The general sale kicks off at 2pm PT (10pm GMT) on the website on the same day.

News of the nostalgia-marketed festival comes in the wake of the inaugural When We Were Young, which last month showcased veteran emo and pop-punk bands in Las Vegas.

NME‘s Maya Georgi wrote in a four-star review: “It takes a lot to live up to the hype and pull off what many thought was impossible, but as fans head back into the desert in their checkered vans with wide smiles across their faces, it’s safe to say the emo fest was not only a party for those desiring nostalgia but proof positive of a more inclusive post-punk future.