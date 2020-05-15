Serj Tankian has revealed that he will be putting out a solo “EP of rock songs” that were originally intended for System Of A Down.

The frontman told SPIN in a new interview: “Originally, I had these songs in mind for a System record if we were to end up doing a System record.

“But as we could not really see eye to eye on how to go forward with that, I decided to finish them off myself and release them as an EP.”

Asked why these songs remind him of the band, he said: “I always have random rock tracks done at different times and I sit on them. And then one day the right project or right idea for releasing them will come along.

“They all have piano or synthesizers, which is a little different than the four-person crew with System although we had some synths as well. It’s got stuff that’s really heavy, heavy and there’s a funny aspect and then there’s a song about my son. It kind of runs the gauntlet on diversity of thematic expression: political, non-political.”

He added: “I guess that’s always been me, all over the place. I think I’m gonna call it ‘Elasticity’ just because I wanted to do it with System and it didn’t happen. For me, it’s not ‘Toxicity’ but it is ‘Toxicity’.

“That’s what I’m thinking of calling it. I haven’t finalized it, but that’s what I’m thinking of calling it. We’ll probably put it out later this year.”

Meanwhile, System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan has said that it’s “very unlikely” that the band will release a new album.

The California outfit last released full-length records in 2005 with ‘Mesmerize’ and ‘Hypnotize’.

Though they’ve been in the studio on a number of occasions since going on hiatus in 2011, no new music from SOAD has emerged. In 2018, Tankian and co. attempted to work on an LP but were plagued by creative differences.