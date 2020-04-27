System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian shares new song featuring lyrics written by Armenian Prime Minister

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has shared a new song called ‘Hayastane’ – you can listen to it below.

The new song features lyrics written by Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan and was shared in order to provide a feeling of hope during the challenging pandemic times, according to Tankian.

“During these challenging times of pandemic and lockdown, we wanted to give the people of Armenia a present of hope that they themselves can share with the world. The goal was to write a song that represented a victorious celebration of the Armenian spirit, covering the past, present and future of our nation,” Tankian said in a statement.

Listen to ‘Hayastane’ below:

Explaining that he is donating 100 percent of the revenue from the song to the My Step Foundation in Armenia, Tankian said: “My Step Foundation is an amazing charity that is spearheading many meaningful initiatives within Armenia focusing on public health, education, culture, social welfare, environment along with other sectors in need, including the current crisis surrounding COVID-19.

He continued: “Their current COVID-19 response for Armenian citizens include support to elderly groups, the disabled and other vulnerable populations in the country in the form of care packages, nutrition and hygiene products; the purchasing of vital medical supplies (masks, gloves, insulators and other personal protective equipment) for medical and other first response teams within Armenia, and the purchasing and distribution of computers and tablets, while helping to provide education for students in need within vulnerable families in regions of severe distress.”

Meanwhile, System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan has said that it’s “very unlikely” that the band will release a new album.

The California outfit last released full-length records in 2005 with ‘Mesmerize’ and ‘Hypnotize’.

Though they’ve been in the studio on a number of occasions since going on hiatus in 2011, no new music from SOAD has emerged. In 2018, Tankian and co. attempted to work on an LP but were plagued by creative differences.