System Of A Down, Slipknot and Slowdive unveiled for Sick New World 2024

Sick New World festival has today unveiled its 2024 line up, with the likes of System Of A Down, Slipknot and Slowdive all set to appear.

Earlier this year, Las Vegas hosted the first edition of the nu-metal festival. The second has been announced for April 27, 2024 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

System Of A Down and Slipknot will headline, and other acts in addition to Slowdive include Duster, Drop Nineteens, A Perfect Circle, Alice In Chains, Bring Me The Horizon, Danny Elfman, Primus, Swans, Lamb of God, Knocked Loose, Spiritbox, and more.

Advertisement

You can buy tickets for the festival here from October 13 at 10am PT. You can also sign up for the pre sale here.

Check out the full line up here:

System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and more acts appeared at the first edition of the festival this year.

News of the nostalgia-marketed festival came in the wake of the inaugural When We Were Young, which last year showcased veteran emo and pop-punk bands in Las Vegas.

NME‘s Maya Georgi wrote in a four-star review: “It takes a lot to live up to the hype and pull off what many thought was impossible, but as fans head back into the desert in their checkered vans with wide smiles across their faces, it’s safe to say the emo fest was not only a party for those desiring nostalgia but proof positive of a more inclusive post-punk future.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile in Slipknot news, frontman Corey Taylor recently revealed that he began releasing solo music as he felt he wasn’t getting the credit he deserved for writing with his two bands.

In a three-star review of ‘CMF2’, NME said the record was a “fascinating insight into the dichotomy that drives one of the greatest bands of the 21st Century”.