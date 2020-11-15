System Of A Down guitarist Daron Malakian has said it is a “shame” that the band are unable to put aside their differences to make a new record.

All four members recently came together to record two new tracks protesting shell attacks in the Republic of Artsakh, ‘Protect The Land’ and ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’.

The band have struggled to maintain any significant time in each other’s company, however, primarily due to perceived creative and commercial disputes between Malakian and Serj Tankian – though the guitarist has previously claimed that “it’s kind of three of us that don’t necessarily see eye to eye with where [Tankian] would wanna take the band”.

Speaking to Matt Everitt on BBC Radio 6 Music earlier this week (November 12), Malakian was asked about the possibility of a new System Of A Down record. “It’s not that simple, I guess. I wish it was,” he said. “It should be; it should be. But it gets a little bit more complicated than that. I don’t wanna get into, like, ‘Well, it’s this person and that person.’

“We did [these new songs] for a noble reason, and we did this for the right reasons. We didn’t make any money off this. It was totally for the noble reason of our country needs us.”

Speaking on ‘Protect The Land’ and ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’, he added: “We did do these two songs [which were written previously] in a really comfortable, smooth [way]. Everyone got along. It was cool.

“I personally do walk away and say, it’s a shame that certain things can’t come together to make [a new record] happen.”

The band’s dynamic is additionally complicated by drummer John Dolmayan’s strongly pro-Republican views, seemingly at odds with much of the band’s lyrical output over the years.

On Monday (November 9), Dolmayan was still disputing Joe Biden’s success in the recent US Presidential election, and earlier this year said System were “very unlikely to make new music”.