System Of A Down’s John Dolmayan: “Donald Trump is the greatest friend to minorities”

System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan has hailed Donald Trump as the “greatest friend to minorities”, amid the controversy surrounding the US president’s response to the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

On Monday (June 1) Trump declared himself a “law and order president” in a press conference, and said that he would mobilise the US military to be deployed against protesters seeking justice over George Floyd’s death.

He also labelled those taking to the streets as “thugs”, adding: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” This tweet was subsequently censored by Twitter, who deemed its message to be in violation of the site’s rules surrounding “glorifying violence”.

Yesterday (June 3), System’s Dolmayan posted an image of Trump to his Instagram account along with a later tweet from the POTUS in which he claimed that his administration “had done more for the Black Community than any President since Abraham Lincoln”.

In response, Dolmayan wrote: “Let’s not let the narrative that’s being spun make us forget the truth of this statement. The most attacked president in history yet the greatest friend to minorities!

“Don’t believe it? Look at the stats. Don’t like it, doesn’t change the truth of it.”

As Consequence Of Sound notes, System Of A Down have been known to express left-leaning ideals through their past material, with Dolmayan’s bandmates having reflected these viewpoints via their respective social media accounts.

This comes after Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic offered clarification over his praise of Donald Trump earlier this week. “Wow!!! I know many of you can’t stand him, however, Trump knocked it out of the park with this speech,” Novoselic wrote of Trump’s conference.

Following an influx of criticism, the musician made it clear in a subsequent post that he does not support “fascism” nor “an authoritarian state”.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has also been condemned over his recent comments by US Democrats including California Senator Kamala Harris and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The former described Trump as “the words of a dictator”.