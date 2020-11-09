System Of A Down’s John Dolmayan says US election is “not over” yet

System Of A Down‘s John Dolmayan has said the US election is “not over” until an investigation into alleged voter fraud has been conducted.

The drummer has praised Donald Trump publicly on a number of occasions in recent months, saying that Trump is the “most attacked president in history yet the greatest friend to minorities” back in June.

He also criticised the Democratic Party and the Black Lives Matter movement in July, saying that the latter “never had legitimacy” and that it serves as a “propaganda tool” for the Democrats.

On Saturday (November 7), Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the United States. A victory in the state of Pennsylvania gave Biden the 270 electoral college votes he needed to take the White House.

Dolmayan took to social media yesterday (November 8) to share his thoughts on the election, sharing a photo of Trump with the words “He’s fought for us since day one. Now it’s time to fight for him.”

“If the will of the American people is that Joe Biden is president then so be it but only if he achieved this without fraud or collusion,” Dolmayan began his post.

“This president has been under attack for nearly five years by all media both social and otherwise along with massive corporations and the lifelong politicians who have been actively attacking him since he decided to run,” he continued. “Why? He dealt with a worldwide pandemic crisis and a total shutdown of the economy perpetuated and instigated by his opponents in the hopes that our economy would crash and that he would be blamed.

“Massive violent protests (they will go away if Biden is elected) that were most certainly instigated by his opposition to destabilize our nation and erode trust in our system.”

He concluded: “If Biden wins all of these protests will disappear and there will be a quick end to the pandemic, don’t fall for it. You will probably never see another non politician run for this office again, that is our loss. This election is not over nor should it be without complete transparency.”

As of yet, there has been no evidence of fraud or corruption in this year’s US election presented or proved.

Last month, System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian spoke out about his frustration at “being politically opposite” to Dolmayan.

Speaking to Forbes in a new interview, Tankian said that he finds it “frustrating” that Dolmayan, who is also his brother-in-law, holds such different political views to his own.

“He’s Armenian. He’s my brother-in-law and my drummer. Is it frustrating being politically opposite to your own drummer and brother-in-law? Fuck yeah. Of course it’s frustrating,” he said.