System Of A Down’s John Dolmayan tells Kanye West: “Show some class, man”

System Of A Down’s John Dolmayan has criticised Kanye West online, telling him to “show some class” with what he posts.

The metal drummer hit out at the rapper following a series of posts the latter made of his wife, Bianca Censori.

The controversial rapper shared a variety of images of Censori on his Instagram page over the weekend (January 6), intended to celebrate her 29th birthday. Multiple of which saw Censori wearing revealing clothing, and one of which came with West writing ‘Caption this’ – urging his followers to chime in.

Taking to the comment section, Dolmayan weighed in his thoughts too and lashed out at the musician.

“Show some class man. You have kids who look to you for moral guidance and this is supposed to be the person you protect the most,” he began (via Blabbermouth). “Your wife isn’t supposed to be your trophy, she’s your place of pride and dignity. This isn’t the way”.

Responding to his comment, one user claimed that there was nothing wrong with the post, and that the artist was merely congratulating his partner on her birthday. The drummer then, in turn, wrote back and doubled down on his views.

“Would you show pictures of your wife’s tits to your friends? Your parents?” he wrote. “If so [then] you and I don’t see things the same way and no amount of explaining will change that. Good luck to you”.

The string of images of Censori posted by West over the weekend follows headlines the couple made last year, when they were reportedly “banned for life” after indecent exposure in Italy.

The incident took place in Venice, when the 46-year-old artist was photographed with his underwear down during a canal boat ride with Censori, and later criticised for indecent exposure.

In other Kanye West news, last month the rapper left fans baffled after sharing a photo of himself wearing a retro Portsmouth FC goalkeeper shirt. This happened when he took to his Instagram page to share the snap of himself wearing the former Premier League club’s 1996-97 shirt, previously worn by goalkeeper Alan Knight.

Meanwhile, the rapper recently apologised to the Jewish community for his previous antisemitic comments. He was first accused of antisemitism in October 2022 following a series of posts on both Twitter and Instagram, which resulted in the suspension of his accounts on both social media sites.

His collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, ‘Vultures’, will drop on January 12.

As for John Dolmayan, back in October the drummer claimed he had lost friends as well as “hundreds of thousands of fans” due to his controversial opinions.

Dolmayan first courted controversy for his opinions when he became a vocal supporter of Donald Trump before and while he was in the White House, and again when he said that Black Lives Matter “never had legitimacy” and was a “propaganda tool” for the Democrat Party.