System Of A Down’s John Dolmayan thinks Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is “a moron”

System Of A Down‘s John Dolmayan has called Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “a moron” in a new interview.

Speaking on the Uncle Dad Talks podcast, the drummer shared his opinion on the Democratic Party politician while also discussing cancel culture.

“I’ve gotta tell you, I’m really disappointed in a lot of people, a lot of liberals — ’cause I have a lot of liberal friends. Most of my friends are liberal,” he said. “I’m a conservative, as some people may or may not know. But at the end of the day, I change my opinion on things based on information. So if I get new information, I re-evaluate, I look at things, and I make a decision based on that.

“What’s happening right now with this cancel-culture bullshit is really destructive, and it always backfires on the people that are instituting it. And we have to be really careful because in the ’50s, we had something called McCarthyism where people that were hyper-liberal and a lot of people that were considered communists, basically they lost their entire lives — that whole generation of great artists and writers that were just ostracized. And we have to be careful because if we allow that to happen in any way, it could always come back to the other side.”

He continued: “I will tell you, this generation is very liberal, but the next one might be more conservative and so on and so forth. It does tend to turn around. And especially now with social media and all this bullshit, people go back and they check things, and they’re, like, ‘Oh, really? This is how you felt?’ And you’re judged on that for the rest of your life.”

Dolmayan then turned his attention to government, explaining that he’s not a fan of “the agenda of a lot of the Democratic platforms” and expressed his dislike for Ocasio-Cortez (aka AOC).

“I’m a conservative,” Dolmayan said. “I want what’s best for everyone, but I want everybody to have the freedom to do these things. I don’t like big government. I don’t like the agenda of a lot of the Democratic platforms these days. I think AOC is a moron. I just have to put that out there; I like to say that in every conversation.

“Look, at the end of the day, I just want everybody to have equal opportunity to be successful in whatever that success is. And I want people to be motivated by doing the right thing in life, not rewarded for doing the wrong thing. So that’s my philosophy.”

Last month, Dolmayan has claimed that companies won’t work with him because of his right-wing views.

The musician has previously expressed his support for Trump, backed an investigation into the results of the 2020 US election, and accused the Black Lives Matter movement of being “propaganda” for Democrats.

Meanwhile, Dolmayan has called The Mandalorian star Gina Carano a victim of “woke justice” after she was fired for sharing offensive and controversial social media posts.

The actor was sacked from the Disney+ show after she shared a post that compared US Republicans to Jewish people in Nazi Germany.