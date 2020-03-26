System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian slams Donald Trump’s coronavirus comments as “Nepotism, egocentricity and stupidity”

System Of A Down‘s Serj Tankian has attacked US President Donald Trump’s latest comments on the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent press conference, Trump responded to criticism of his statements that the US will be “opened up and raring to go” by Easter, accusing the media of fake news reports aimed at harming his chances of re-election.

“We’ve done one hell of a job, nobody’s done the job that we’ve done and it’s lucky that you have this group here right now for this problem, or you wouldn’t even have a country left,” the President said.

Tankian responded on Twitter, slamming Trump’s comments as “Nepotism, egocentricity, and stupidity at its best.”

Nepotism, egocentricity, and stupidity at its best https://t.co/lEFeyi560T — Serj Tankian (@serjtankian) March 26, 2020

It’s not the first time Tankian has taken aim at Trump. In January, during rising tensions between the US and Iran he declared “We’re saying NO TO ANOTHER WAR!” Last month, meanwhile, Tankian and his System Of A Down Bandmate John Dolmayan unveiled a cover of David Bowie ‘s ‘Starman’. The track is taken from Dolmayan’s upcoming covers album ‘These Grey Men’ and sees the pair providing a warped and up-tempo take on Bowie’s 1972 hit. As well as delivering their take on the ‘Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust’ classic, the pair have also teamed up for a cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Road to Nowhere’ — with Tankian providing vocals once more.