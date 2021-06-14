System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian to release piano concerto this week

Serj Tankian of System Of A Down is set to release his debut piano concerto this Friday.

The metal vocalist’s 24-minute release ‘Disarming Time – A Modern Piano Concerto’ was written entirely during lockdown.

Sharing a teaser of the piece on social media, Tankian said: “Incredibly excited to share this unique work of music I created during the Covid lockdown. I challenged myself to collate numerous distinct musical ideas into one long 24 minute modern piano concerto. Here’s a small teaser. Full composition and video will be released June 18.”

Tankian had previously discussed the concerto in an interview with Revolver. “Creatively, I’ve always had this Dada-esque kind of vibe, a Zappa-y kind of vibe where even the 24-minute modern piano concerto was basically having different pieces of music marry each other that didn’t have a preexisting relationship and making it work,” he said.

‘Disarming Time’ is not Tankian’s first solo release of 2021. Back in March, he shared the five track solo EP ‘Elasticity’.

Speaking to NME about the record’s political and personal themes, Tankian said: “I don’t just write about one topic. Whether it’s through my solo work or with System, that’s always been the case. You’ve got funny stuff, stream of consciousness stuff and then socio-political songs that are as serious as a heart attack – sometimes it’s all within the same song.

“It’s just the way that I work. At one point I can tell someone I love them, the next I’m angry at some injustice. It all works together in the same moment for me.”