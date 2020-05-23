System of a Down, Faith No More and Korn have released new dates for their joint shows at LA’s Banc of California Stadium.

The three acts were forced to postpone the shows on May 22 and May 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, they’ve announced that the same concerts will take place on May 21 and May 22, 2021.

Original support acts Helmet and Russian Circles will also be on board for the rescheduled concerts, which is as ‘Five Bands, Two Nights of Galactic Proportions’.

A full statement from System of a Down on Instagram reads, “We’re excited to announce that the rescheduled dates for our double-header with Korn, Faith No More, Helmet, and Russian Circles have been confirmed for May 21 & 22, 2021.

“Existing tickets will be honoured for the new dates. We look forward to bringing this weekend to life next year when it is safe for our fans, crew, and venue staff. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

In other news, Faith No More and Korn are scheduled for a co-headlining North American tour in early August. Despite the ongoing pandemic, there has been no details about whether the tour will go ahead.

