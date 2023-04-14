SZA adds two more London dates to 2023 ‘SOS’ tour

SZA has added two more London shows to her recently announced 2023 European tour – see the dates below and buy tickets here.
Earlier this week, the singer announced new tour dates in the UK, Europe and US behind new album ‘SOS’. They follow a US arena tour that kicked off in February.
In addition to the two initial London dates at The O2 on June 17 and 18, SZA has now announced that she will return to the venue on June 25 and 26 for two more gigs.
The second leg of the tour will see the Grammy-winning R&B artist perform at arenas in Amsterdam, Paris, Zurich, Berlin and Cologne, before moving through the UK for gigs in Manchester and Glasgow ahead of the London residency.
All European dates will take place throughout June and will end with one performance in Dublin’s 3Arena. The singer – whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe – will be supported by British singer-songwriter RAYE for all dates, barring the performance in Cologne.
Tickets can be found here. Check out a full list of dates below.
EXTRA DATE ADDED >>> Due to high demand, @sza has added an extra date at The O2 to her SOS Tour on Monday 26 June 2023.
Tickets on sale now 🎟️ ⬇️https://t.co/sFdHzAmgnD pic.twitter.com/DDvY7Y71HX
— The O2 (@TheO2) April 14, 2023
JUNE 2023
1 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
5 – Paris, Accor Arena
7 – Zurich, Hallenstadion
9 – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena
11 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena
13 – Manchester, AO Arena
15 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
17 – London, O2 Arena
18 – London, O2 Arena
21 – Dublin, 3Arena
SEPTEMBER 2023
20 – Miami, Florida, Kaseya Centre
22 – Tampa, Florida, Amalie Arena
24 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena
26 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Centre
28 – Baltimore, Maryland, CFG Bank Arena
30 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden
OCTOBER 2023
1 – Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Centre
4 – Toronto, Ontario, Scotiabank Arena
6 – Brooklyn, New York, Barclays Centre
7 – Brooklyn, New York, Barclays Centre
10 – Chicago, Illinois, United Centre
11 – St Louis, Missouri, Enterprise Centre
14 – Houston, Texas, Toyota Centre
15 – San Antonio, Texas, AT&T Centre
18 – Denver, Colorado, Ball Arena
19 – Salt Lake City, Utah, Vivint Arena
22 – Los Angeles, California, Crypto.com Arena
23 – Los Angeles, California, Crypto.com Arena
26 – San Francisco, California, Chase Centre
28 – Las Vegas, Nevada, T Mobile Arena
29 – Phoenix, Arizona, Footprint Centre
Last month, SZA closed the first leg of her ‘SOS’ tour and was joined onstage by Lizzo and Phoebe Bridgers.