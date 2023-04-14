SZA adds two more London dates to 2023 ‘SOS’ tour

SZA has added two more London shows to her recently announced 2023 European tour – see the dates below and buy tickets here.

Earlier this week, the singer announced new tour dates in the UK, Europe and US behind new album ‘SOS’. They follow a US arena tour that kicked off in February.

In addition to the two initial London dates at The O2 on June 17 and 18, SZA has now announced that she will return to the venue on June 25 and 26 for two more gigs.

Advertisement

The second leg of the tour will see the Grammy-winning R&B artist perform at arenas in Amsterdam, Paris, Zurich, Berlin and Cologne, before moving through the UK for gigs in Manchester and Glasgow ahead of the London residency.

All European dates will take place throughout June and will end with one performance in Dublin’s 3Arena. The singer – whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe – will be supported by British singer-songwriter RAYE for all dates, barring the performance in Cologne.

Tickets can be found here. Check out a full list of dates below.

EXTRA DATE ADDED >>> Due to high demand, @sza has added an extra date at The O2 to her SOS Tour on Monday 26 June 2023. Tickets on sale now 🎟️ ⬇️https://t.co/sFdHzAmgnD pic.twitter.com/DDvY7Y71HX — The O2 (@TheO2) April 14, 2023



JUNE 2023

1 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

5 – Paris, Accor Arena

7 – Zurich, Hallenstadion

9 – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena

11 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

13 – Manchester, AO Arena

15 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

17 – London, O2 Arena

18 – London, O2 Arena

21 – Dublin, 3Arena



SEPTEMBER 2023

20 – Miami, Florida, Kaseya Centre

22 – Tampa, Florida, Amalie Arena

24 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena

26 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Centre

28 – Baltimore, Maryland, CFG Bank Arena

30 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden



OCTOBER 2023

1 – Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Centre

4 – Toronto, Ontario, Scotiabank Arena

6 – Brooklyn, New York, Barclays Centre

7 – Brooklyn, New York, Barclays Centre

10 – Chicago, Illinois, United Centre

11 – St Louis, Missouri, Enterprise Centre

14 – Houston, Texas, Toyota Centre

15 – San Antonio, Texas, AT&T Centre

18 – Denver, Colorado, Ball Arena

19 – Salt Lake City, Utah, Vivint Arena

22 – Los Angeles, California, Crypto.com Arena

23 – Los Angeles, California, Crypto.com Arena

26 – San Francisco, California, Chase Centre

28 – Las Vegas, Nevada, T Mobile Arena

29 – Phoenix, Arizona, Footprint Centre

Last month, SZA closed the first leg of her ‘SOS’ tour and was joined onstage by Lizzo and Phoebe Bridgers.