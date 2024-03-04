SZA announced to headline London’s BST Hyde Park 2024

SZA has been announced as the latest headliner at London’s BST Hyde Park 2024.

The alt R&B star will perform as part of the summer concert series on Saturday, June 29, joined by special guests Sampha and Snoh Aalegra, with more set to be announced.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets in the Amex pre-sale from this Wednesday (March 6) from 10 am GMT, followed by the general sale Friday (March 8) at 10am GMT from here.

SZA will join previously announced BST headliners Kings Of Leon (June 30), Andrea Bocelli (July 5), Robbie Williams (July 6), Shania Twain (July 7), Stevie Nicks (July 12), Kylie Minogue (July 13) and Stray Kids (July 14), with more artists due to be revealed soon.

The artist shared her new single ‘Saturn’ last month, which appeared on a five-track collection of the same name and included a live version of the single as well as acapella, instrumental and sped-up versions.

The new track is expected to feature on her upcoming ‘SOS’ companion project, ‘Lana’. The singer recently explained that she wanted to “allow it to finish shaping itself and form itself” before sharing the release with fans in full.

Another song expected to feature on the edition, called ‘DTM’, was performed as part of a live set last month.

The artist won three awards at the 2024 Grammys: Best Progressive R&B Album (‘SOS’), Best R&B Song (‘Snooze’) and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (‘Ghost In The Machine’ feat. Phoebe Bridgers).

She also won the International Artist Of The Year award at the BRITs this weekend, where she was also nominated for International Song Of The Year for ‘Kill Bill’, which ultimately went to Miley Cyrus for ‘Flowers’.

Elsewhere, SZA has confirmed that a collaboration with Paramore is “in the works” in a new interview.