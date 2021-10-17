SZA announces ‘Good Days Fall 2021’ US tour dates

SZA has announced details of a short US tour taking place next month – see the full schedule below.

The ‘Good Days Fall 2021’ tour will take place in the south west of the country, and lead up to a slot at the Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas.

The short run of shows begin in Houston at the Warehouse Live venue on November 3, before she will play a number of gigs across Texas, Colorado and Utah.

Advertisement

The tour then wraps up at the Vegas festival on November 14.

See SZA’s new November 2021 US tour dates below:

NOVEMBER 2021

3 – Houston, Warehouse Live

6 – Austin, Emo’s

7 – Dallas, South Side Music Hall

9 – Denver, Fillmore Auditorium

11 – Salt Lake City, The Union

14 – Las Vegas, Day N Vegas Festival

SZA has been sharing a handful of new songs across 2021. Last month, she surprise-released three new songs on an anonymous Soundcloud page. She confirmed the tracks – ‘Nightbird’, ‘I Hate You’ and ‘Joni’ – were her work by tweeting a link to the page and saying she was “dumping random thoughts”.

The singer also recently shared her take on ‘The Anonymous Ones’ for the soundtrack of the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen.

Advertisement

Prior to the release of the new material, SZA joked that she was “probably about to scrap all of [the next record] and start from scratch”. “I think they’ll be surprised to know that it’s not what they thought, and it’s not coming when they thought,” she added. “I hope that they’ll be pleasantly surprised.”

Last month, she also joined Kali Uchis on a new version of Uchis’ track ‘Fue Mejor’. The original song appeared on Uchis’ recent album ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞’, which came out last November, and the new version features a fresh verse from SZA, who sings in Spanish for the very first time.