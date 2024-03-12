SZA announces huge Dublin show – still leaving space for Glastonbury?

SZA has today (March 12) announced details of a huge Dublin show – check out the full details below.

After her tour dates in Australia and New Zealand this April, SZA will bring her S.O.S. tour to Dublin’s Malahide Castle on July 3, with tickets going on general sale at 10am this Friday (March 15). You can get your tickets here.

Fans have noted that there is now a gap in the musician’s schedule over Glastonbury weekend. Rumours around the American singer-songwriter heading to Worthy Farm arrived after SZA was announced as one of the headline acts for this year’s BST Hyde Park series. She’ll join the previously-announced artists Shania Twain, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Stray Kids, Kylie Minogue and Kings Of Leon at the London event.

The ‘Snooze’ singer is set to be in the UK to headline the show on June 29, meaning that she will also be in the country when the Worthy Farm festival takes place between June 26 and June 30.

The speculation also comes after SZA was named International Artist Of The Year at the BRIT Awards 2024 earlier this month (March 2), after being nominated in both that category and Best International Song for her single ‘Kill Bill’.

Following her incredibly successful sold-out arena run, GRAMMY-award-winning music trendsetter and icon SZA has announced her Irish return with a huge outdoor show at Malahide Castle, Dublin on 3 July 2024.

She joins a long list of artists tipped for this year’s edition of Glastonbury, including Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Stevie Wonder and Rihanna. Rumours around the latter come after she performed her first full live show in almost eight years last Friday (March 1) at a pre-wedding ceremony in India. The wedding was that of a billionaire, and she was reportedly paid $6million (£4.7million) for the private concert.

Others speculated include Shania Twain and Stevie Nicks, who are both predicted for this year’s Legends Slot on the Pyramid Stage. Back in October, Glasto co-organiser Emily Eavis revealed that this slot would be occupied by a female artist in 2024.

Rumours around SZA coincide with comments shared by Eavis last March, when she told fans that Glastonbury had booked one of two planned female headliners, both of which would be performing at the festival for the first time.

Back in November, it was reported that Madonna, Dua Lipa and Coldplay would be topping the bill at Worthy Farm this summer. Eavis, however, later said the rumours about the confirmed headliners were “untrue”.

The first line-up poster traditionally arrives in early March. No acts have been officially announced as of yet.