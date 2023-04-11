SZA announces new UK, Europe and US 2023 ‘SOS’ tour dates

SZA has announced a string of new tour dates, spanning across the UK, Europe and North America.
Having recently finished a series of sold-out tour dates, SZA has revived her ‘SOS’ tour with ten new performances in Europe and twenty-one dates in North America.
The second leg of the tour will see the Grammy-winning R&B artist perform at arenas in Amsterdam, Paris, Zurich, Berlin and Cologne, before moving through the UK for four shows. This includes two consecutive nights at London’s O2 Arena.
All European dates will take place throughout June and will end with one performance in Dublin’s 3Arena. The singer – whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe – will be supported by British singer-songwriter, Raye for all dates, barring the performance in Cologne.
From there, SZA will pick the tour back up in September, where she’ll kick off the North American run of live dates – including shows in Nashville, New York, Texas and Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 14) at 12 pm local time and can be found here. Check out a full list of dates below.
JUNE
1 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
5 – Paris, Accor Arena
7 – Zurich, Hallenstadion
9 – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena
11 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena
13 – Manchester, AO Arena
15 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
17 – London, O2 Arena
18 – London, O2 Arena
21 – Dublin, 3Arena
SEPTEMBER
20 – Miami, Florida, Kaseya Centre
22 – Tampa, Florida, Amalie Arena
24 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena
26 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Centre
28 – Baltimore, Maryland, CFG Bank Arena
30 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden
OCTOBER
1 – Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Centre
4 – Toronto, Ontario, Scotiabank Arena
6 – Brooklyn, New York, Barclays Centre
7 – Brooklyn, New York, Barclays Centre
10 – Chicago, Illinois, United Centre
11 – St Louis, Missouri, Enterprise Centre
14 – Houston, Texas, Toyota Centre
15 – San Antonio, Texas, AT&T Centre
18 – Denver, Colorado, Ball Arena
19 – Salt Lake City, Utah, Vivint Arena
22 – Los Angeles, California, Crypto.com Arena
23 – Los Angeles, California, Crypto.com Arena
26 – San Francisco, California, Chase Centre
28 – Las Vegas, Nevada, T Mobile Arena
29 – Phoenix, Arizona, Footprint Centre
Shortly after performing the newly-announced European tour dates, SZA will also make an appearance at Poland’s long-running Open’er Festival. Taking place at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia, the singer will headline the second night of the event on June 29. Other headliners for the four-day festival include Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar.
Last month, SZA closed the first leg of her ‘SOS’ tour and was joined onstage by Lizzo and Phoebe Bridgers.
The last scheduled performance was held at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on March 23 and saw Phoebe Bridgers join SZA to play their collaborative track ‘Ghost In The Machine’.
Towards the end of the set, Lizzo also came onstage to perform a remix of SZA’s 2022 track ‘Special’.