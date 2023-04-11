SZA announces new UK, Europe and US 2023 ‘SOS’ tour dates

SZA has announced a string of new tour dates, spanning across the UK, Europe and North America.

Having recently finished a series of sold-out tour dates, SZA has revived her ‘SOS’ tour with ten new performances in Europe and twenty-one dates in North America.

The second leg of the tour will see the Grammy-winning R&B artist perform at arenas in Amsterdam, Paris, Zurich, Berlin and Cologne, before moving through the UK for four shows. This includes two consecutive nights at London’s O2 Arena.

All European dates will take place throughout June and will end with one performance in Dublin’s 3Arena. The singer – whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe – will be supported by British singer-songwriter, Raye for all dates, barring the performance in Cologne.

From there, SZA will pick the tour back up in September, where she’ll kick off the North American run of live dates – including shows in Nashville, New York, Texas and Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 14) at 12 pm local time and can be found here. Check out a full list of dates below.

JUNE

1 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

5 – Paris, Accor Arena

7 – Zurich, Hallenstadion

9 – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena

11 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

13 – Manchester, AO Arena

15 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

17 – London, O2 Arena

18 – London, O2 Arena

21 – Dublin, 3Arena



SEPTEMBER

20 – Miami, Florida, Kaseya Centre

22 – Tampa, Florida, Amalie Arena

24 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena

26 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Centre

28 – Baltimore, Maryland, CFG Bank Arena

30 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden



OCTOBER

1 – Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Centre

4 – Toronto, Ontario, Scotiabank Arena

6 – Brooklyn, New York, Barclays Centre

7 – Brooklyn, New York, Barclays Centre

10 – Chicago, Illinois, United Centre

11 – St Louis, Missouri, Enterprise Centre

14 – Houston, Texas, Toyota Centre

15 – San Antonio, Texas, AT&T Centre

18 – Denver, Colorado, Ball Arena

19 – Salt Lake City, Utah, Vivint Arena

22 – Los Angeles, California, Crypto.com Arena

23 – Los Angeles, California, Crypto.com Arena

26 – San Francisco, California, Chase Centre

28 – Las Vegas, Nevada, T Mobile Arena

29 – Phoenix, Arizona, Footprint Centre

Shortly after performing the newly-announced European tour dates, SZA will also make an appearance at Poland’s long-running Open’er Festival. Taking place at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia, the singer will headline the second night of the event on June 29. Other headliners for the four-day festival include Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar.

Last month, SZA closed the first leg of her ‘SOS’ tour and was joined onstage by Lizzo and Phoebe Bridgers.

The last scheduled performance was held at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on March 23 and saw Phoebe Bridgers join SZA to play their collaborative track ‘Ghost In The Machine’.

Towards the end of the set, Lizzo also came onstage to perform a remix of SZA’s 2022 track ‘Special’.