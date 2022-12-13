SZA announces North American arena tour for 2023

SZA has announced a North American tour for 2023.

The 17-date tour, in support of her new album ‘SOS’, marks the singer’s first time playing arenas. It kicks off in Columbus, Ohio, on February 21 before making stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Seattle, Vancouver, and more.

The tour will conclude on March 22 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. Omar Apollo is set to open for SZA on all dates.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (December 16) at 12pm local time – you can see the full list of tour dates and buy your tickets here.

SZA will play the following dates:

FEBRUARY 2023

21 – Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

22 – Chicago, IL, United Center

24 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

25 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

27 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

28 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

MARCH 2023

2 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

4 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

7 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

9 – Austin, TX, Moody Center

10 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

13 – San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

14 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

16 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

18 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

19 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

22 – Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum

SZA released her second album ‘SOS’ on Friday, which she says is her last ever, five years after her debut album ‘CTRL’. It received a five-star review from NME, with writer Rhian Daly praising the album as “a phenomenal record that barely puts a foot wrong and raises the bar even higher than she set it before.”

The artist also revealed recently that the album’s artwork, which sees her sitting on the edge of a white diving board above a body of water, was inspired by a photo of Princess Diana.

The photograph of Princess Diana was taken in 1997, and sees her in a similar pose aboard a yacht during a trip in Portofino, Italy, also surrounded by the sea. Fans spotted similarities between the two images earlier this week, sharing their observations with SZA on social media.

“Originally I was supposed to be on top of a shipping barge, but in the references that I pulled for that, I pulled the Diana reference,” SZA said when asked about the reference during a recent interview with Hot 97.

“Because I just loved how she isolated she felt, and that was what I wanted to convey the most.”