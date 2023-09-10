SZA announces ‘SOS’ deluxe edition, titled ‘Lana’

SZA has announced a long-awaited deluxe edition of her lauded 2022 album ‘SOS’, titled ‘Lana’.

The original album was released in December of 2022 and went on to break a seven-year chart record in the US by celebrating its ninth week at Number One.

Almost immediately after the release of the original album, SZA began teasing more material, with Billboard reporting in February that a deluxe edition of ‘SOS’ was in the works featuring 10 unheard songs.

Advertisement

Now, SZA has officially confirmed the release at a live show. In her speech, she called ‘Lana’ “a whole ‘nother album” that will feature “7-10 songs” and will “be out this fall”.

See her announcement below.

SZA ANNOUNCES THE DELUXE ALBUM – “So the deluxe is a whole nother album and it’s called “LANA”. It’s 7-10 songs. And it’ll be out this fall!” 📸: kristalterrell pic.twitter.com/KnpRh4CoXp — SOS Tour Updates (@SOSTourUpdates) September 9, 2023

SZA recently hinted at a future collaboration with Miley Cyrus, after she teased future “surprises” for fans and hinted at deluxe edition of the new album.

One song that may appear on the deluxe edition has been teased in a new behind-the-scenes clip for her music video for ‘Snooze’.

In a five-star review of SZA’s second album ‘SOS’, NME described the record as “a comeback album well worth the wait”, adding: “The US star’s first album in five years – and her last ever, she says – is sprawling, superb and rarely puts a foot wrong.”

Advertisement

“I’m making the best album of my life for this next album,” SZA told Flaunt in 2020, adding that it was “going to be my last album”.

She also told Billboard last year that she uncertain about what her music career looks like in the long term. “I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity,” she said. “I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I’mma take a good swing at it, and I’mma give ’em my absolute best.”