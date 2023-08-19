SZA, Clipse and more to play Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw 2023

The 2023 line-up for Tyler, the Creator‘s Camp Flog Gnaw has been revealed, including headliners SZA and Tyler himself.

The festival will return for the first time in four years on the weekend of November 11-12 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Alongside SZA and Tyler, Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 will be headlined by The Hillbillies, who many are assuming to be Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem, given their recent single of the same name.

The pair’s official video for ‘The Hillbillies’ also featured Tyler, the Creator and was set outside Dodger Stadium. They are yet to be officially linked with the festival slot though.

Elsewhere at Camp Flog Gnaw are the likes of Turnstile, PinkPantheress, Clipse, Kevin Abstract and Paris Texas.

See the full line-up below.

Last year, it was announced that Camp Flog Gnaw festival would not return to Los Angeles in 2022. The rapper’s manager, Chris Clancy, told Billboard that the reason is “really not that deep”.

“Tyler toured all year and was busy with a number of projects. Reading the tea leaves and what’s happening with festivals coming out of the pandemic, we thought it would be best to come back next year,” he said.

The last Camp Flog Gnaw was held in 2019. The line-up included Solange, FKA twigs, Brockhampton and others. An unnamed, surprise headliner was teased in advance and a rumour began to circulate that Frank Ocean would perform.

Drake ended up being the surprise performer and was eventually booed off stage.