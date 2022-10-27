SZA confirms new single ‘Shirt’ is coming this week

SZA has confirmed that her new single ‘Shirt’ is arriving tomorrow (October 28).

During her show at Austin City Limits earlier this month, the singer revealed that an official video for the long-awaited single, which she debuted during a livestream show last year, was also ready to go and would be released soon.

SZA has now confirmed on Instagram that the song will released at 9pm PST today (Friday 5am BST) while also sharing a teaser of the accompanying short film, directed by Dave Meyers and starring Sorry to Bother You and Atlanta actor LaKeith Stanfield.

In the clip, SZA sits opposite the actor and tells him “energy is everything”, before she pulls a gun out on another diner at their table.

Watch the trailer below.

SZA’s last album ‘Ctrl’ came out in 2017, which has been followed by a handful of singles and features. In 2018, she teamed up with Kendrick Lamar for the Black Panther soundtrack cut ‘All The Stars’, and released two singles in 2020 – ‘Hit Different’ with Ty Dolla $ign and ‘Good Days’.

Last year she collaborated with Doja Cat on ‘Kiss Me More’, with the two artists going on to perform the track at the Billboard Music Awards. She also released ‘I Hate U’ last year, while ‘Shirt’ will mark her first new release since featuring on DJ Khaled’s August single ‘BEAUTIFUL’.

Back in June, SZA released a deluxe edition of ‘Ctrl’ to celebrate the album’s fifth anniversary.

The singer recently revealed that she has written 100 songs for her new album, adding that it could be released “any day” now, though she recently said she was in no rush to release it.

Speaking in a recent interview with Complex, SZA said: “I don’t even know what this album is about and what it sounds like, which is why I had to go to the mode of what feels good to my brain and to my energy and the songs that I think are hot, I just have to go with them.”

She continued: “It’s a little bit of everything. It’s a little aggressive. Some parts are incredibly soft. Some of them are ballads. I don’t know. It’s all over the place. It’s just where my heart is.”