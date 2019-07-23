Watch SZA cover Wheatus’ ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ and preview new music

The artist has been on tour in Australia over the past week

SZA has previewed a new song during her recent run of Australian gigs, while also adding a cover of Wheatus‘ ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ to her current setlist – check out fan-shot footage of both below.

The ‘Ctrl’ artist is moving on to a scheduled performance in Auckland, New Zealand on Friday (July 26) after performing two shows in Australia last week.

SZA treated fans at her show in Sydney last Friday night (July 19) to a sneak preview of a new song by the name of ‘Brace Yourself’, and she told the audience that she was considering releasing the track while on tour in Australia.

You can see fan-shot footage of ‘Brace Yourself’ from the Sydney gig below.

SZA also included a cover of Wheatus’ ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ in both of her Australian shows last week, with the second taking place at the festival Splendour In The Grass. You can see footage of the ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ cover from that show below.

SZA is thought to be working on new music which could serve as the follow-up to her acclaimed 2017 album ‘Ctrl’.

Earlier this year, SZA featured on a track on the For the Throne: Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones soundtrack, which accompanied the release of the fantasy show’s final season.