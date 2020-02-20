SZA criticises Rolling Stone cover and says she’ll never do photo shoots again

SZA has hinted that she’s unhappy with her new Rolling Stone cover and says she’ll never do interviews or photo shoots again.

The cover for the March issue of the US mag was unveiled last night, and showcased SZA alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Normani as the “women shaping the future”.

While the striking image won praise among fans, SZA was left enthused and criticised the entire experience after the Rolling Stone cover arrived online.

SZA tweeted: “Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life lol don’t ask.”

When fans began to question whether the Rolling Stone cover had irked the star, she she replied: “S/o Normani and meg tho . My sisters who I love very much and respect deeply. Honoured to be apart of ANYTHING w the two of those BLACK QUEENS [sic].”

Responding to a fan who had replied with a picture of the cover, SZA wrote: “If u care about me delete this.”

In contrast, ‘Hot Girl Summer’ rapper Megan posted the cover to her Instagram with the hashtag #womenshaping the future, and Normani wrote: “We been shaping the future @RollingStone happy black history month.”

It comes after SZA previously revealed she has collaborated with Sam Smith and will release new music this year.

The singer, who released her debut album ‘CTRL’ in 2017, has collaborated with other artists but has not shared any solo material of her own in two years. Recently, she featured on Post Malone‘s track ‘Staring At The Sun’ from his 2019 album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’.