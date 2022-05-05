SZA deletes TikTok for Mental Health Awareness Month

SZA has deleted her TikTok account for Mental Health Awareness Month after posting a series of tweets highlighting the horrible treatment she’s received at the hands of internet trolls.

Last weekend, the TDE singer was one of the many artists in attendance at this year’s Met Gala at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

However, a number of fans have since taken to social media to call SZA out for attending the charity event, recalling a tweet she posted last month: “Not going to any more award shows or events til my album out.”

The follow-up to SZA’s 2017 debut album ‘CTRL’ is still yet to arrive, although she did tell Vogue (via Hypebeast) on the red carpet at the Met Gala that her new LP is “ready to go, more than I’ve ever felt before”, adding that “this summer, it’ll be like a… it’ll be a SZA Summer.”

This wasn’t enough for fans, though, who gave the singer-songwriter a hard time about her decision to go to the Met Gala given that her new album hasn’t been released.

“I swear to God if I didn’t accidentally fall in love w music .. I would NEVER EVER COME OUTSIDE,” SZA tweeted in response yesterday (May 4).

“Ya’ll suck the joy and life out of EVERYTHING. Thank God for purpose cause Outside of art it’s fuck y’all . Now run w that,” she added. “And please know when I drop anything it’s not for y’all . It’s to free my motherfucking self.”

She signed off her series of tweets: “NOW EVERYONE HAVE A COCKMEAT SANDWICH AND A MERRY CHRISTMAS.”

I swear to God if I didn’t accidentally fall in love w music .. I would NEVER EVER COME OUTSIDE . Y’all suck the joy and life out of EVERYTHING. Thank God for purpose cause Outside of art it’s fuck y’all . Now run w that . — SZA (@sza) May 4, 2022

And please know when I drop anything it’s not for y’all . It’s to free my motherfucking self . — SZA (@sza) May 4, 2022

NOW EVERYONE HAVE A COCKMEAT SANDWICH AND A MERRY CHRISTMAS 🤍 — SZA (@sza) May 4, 2022

She also updated her Instagram Story informing fans that she was making a few changes to her social media habits in an effort to better take care of her mental health.

“Get off the internet. The internet is demonic,” she wrote. “I deleted my TikTok for mental health awareness month. I encourage everyone to delete anything anyone and everything that doesn’t serve you. Bless.”

Meanwhile, SZA was recently announced as one of the headliners for this year’s Outside Lands festival alongside Green Day and Post Malone.

