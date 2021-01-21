SZA invites fans to “cry, laugh and talk” on new hotline

You can call the singer on GoodLine tomorrow (January 22)

SZA has launched a new hotline for fans who are struggling with their mental health.

The singer-songwriter announced the “apocalypse approved” GoodLine service today (January 21) with a vintage-look Instagram video, which is soundtracked by her recent song ‘Good Days’.

“Uhhh random I made a hotline to cry n laugh n talk w chall 2 days outta the week,” SZA wrote. “Put some custom meditations on there too + other resources. LOVE YOU.”

Fans can call the hotline on 888-808-0CRY tomorrow (January 22), when the singer will be answering the phone herself. You can watch the video below.

Writing on Twitter yesterday, SZA said she had been inundated with calls after posting the GoodLine number online. “Okay sooo we’re over 60’000 + calls in and increasing / crashing lol !” she said.

The star went on to say that she was “making some changes” such as extending the meditation audio function. “I’ll see u back on Friday when its time to talk to MEEEEEE!! I love you sleep well,” she added.

Okay sooo we’re over 60’000 + calls in and increasing / crashing lol ! 😨🥺🙏🏾 making some changes like extending the meditation audio + a few other things!! I’ll see u back on Friday when its time to talk to MEEEEEE!! ☺️I love you sleep well 💜 — SZA (@sza) January 21, 2021

‘Good Days’, released on Christmas Day (December 25), marked SZA’s second solo release of 2020 following the single ‘Hit Different’, which featured an appearance from Ty Dolla $ign.

Arriving last September, the latter track was SZA’s first piece of new music as a lead artist since her 2017 debut album ‘CTRL’.

NME hailed the record for “effortlessly wind[ing] between narratives and genres like it’s child’s play” in a four-star review, adding: “This isn’t a star in the making, it’s a fully-fledged talent who’s practically showing off.”