SZA, Flume, Paramore, P!nk, Lil Nas X and more lead 2022 Austin City Limits line-up

A stonking 118 acts have been announced for this year’s Austin City Limits, with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Paramore and Lil Nas X all set to perform headline sets across the six-day festival.

As it has for the past eight IRL editions, ACL ’22 will be held over two weekends in October. Each will feature a vastly different bill, though many acts – including the likes of Diplo, Wallows, The War On Drugs, Conan Gray, Spoon and Japanese Breakfast – will perform sets on both weekends.

Other names appearing on both line-ups include Sofi Tukker, Omar Apollo, Arlo Parks, Pinkpantheress, Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats, The Midnight, Oliver Tree and Genesis Owusu.

39 names are down to perform exclusively during the first weekend, with standouts including Lil Durk, Carly Rae Jepsen, Rag ’N’ Bone Man, Slayyyter, James Blake, Manchester Orchestra and Muna. Meanwhile, there are 29 acts only set to play the second weekend, such as Yungblud, Wet Leg, The Front Bottoms, Princess Nokia, Phoenix, Neil Francis and Faye Webster.

Have a look at the full line-up below:

The first weekend of ACL ‘22 will run from Friday October 7 through to Sunday 9, with the second spanning Friday October 14 through Sunday 16. As always, it’ll be held at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas – find tickets and more details here.

Last year’s ACL marked the festival’s return as an in-person event, having been held virtually in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. NME’s Joshua Mellin gave the first weekend of ACL ’21 a four-star review, highlighting “impromptu dance-offs and a politically-charged statement from headliner Billie Eilish”.