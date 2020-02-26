SZA and Justin Timberlake have shared a video for their new song ‘The Other Side’ – watch it below.

The collaboration features in the new Trolls World Tour animated movie, which Timberlake both stars in and serves as executive producer of the soundtrack.

In the accompanying video the pair are seen dancing inside a silver sphere as they throw it back to the shiny suit era once dominated by Diddy and the artists on his Bad Boy Records roster.

“I was so thrilled to be invited to participate in this project with Justin,” SZA said in a statement. “The creative process of working with him and the team was filled with such excitement. It’s an energy you can feel in both the song and music video.”

Watch the video below:

Other artists that appear on the Trolls World Tour soundtrack include Anderson .Paak, Haim, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Icona Pop, Ozzy Osbourne, and Ludwig Göransson. It arrives March 13 via RCA.

Meanwhile, SZA has hinted that she’s unhappy with her new Rolling Stone cover and says she’ll never do interviews or photo shoots again.

The cover for the March issue of the US mag was unveiled last night, and showcased SZA alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Normani as the “women shaping the future.”

While the striking image won praise among fans, SZA was less enthused and criticised the entire experience after the magazine’s cover arrived online.