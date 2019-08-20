SZA says new album is coming “soon as fuck”, has been working with Brockhampton and Justin Timberlake

Not long to wait...

SZA has offered an exciting update on her highly-anticipated second album, revealing that she’s been in the studio with both Justin Timberlake and Brockhampton.

The US artist released her debut full-length, ‘Ctrl’, back in June 2017. In a four-star review, NME said: “It effortlessly winds between narratives and genres like it’s child’s play. This isn’t a star in the making, it’s a fully-fledged talent who’s practically showing off.”

Following collaborations with The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar in the interim, the singer – real name Solána Imani Rowe – has recently been at work on her upcoming solo LP.

Speaking in a new interview with Kerwin Frost, she promised the record will arrive “soon as fuck” while confirming that had been writing with Justin Timberlake, Brockhampton, and producer Jack Antonoff the night before the chat took place.

“We made a really cool song and I couldn’t believe it,” SZA said of her work with JT. “We’re on the same label [RCA Records] I heard, which I didn’t know until yesterday. And he was like, ‘I wanna work with you’ and I was like, ‘Why?’ And he was like, ‘Shut up, let’s just make stuff.’ And we did and it was really great.”

She went on to explain how well their team-up worked out. “When I heard his music and we started singing together and the harmonies and the note choices that we were finding together, it’s like, ‘Oh, we speak the same language’,” she said.

You can see the conversation at around the 32-minute mark on the above video.

Meanwhile, Brockhampton’s new album ‘Ginger’ will be released this Friday (August 23). Earlier this month, they teased the project with the release of new video ‘Boy Bye’.