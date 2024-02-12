SZA on new album ‘Lana’ : “I want to allow it to finish shaping itself”

SZA has shared an update on her highly-anticipated third studio album, ‘Lana’, saying that she wants “to allow it to finish shaping itself and form itself.”

Last week (February 4), SZA attended the 66th Grammys where she won three awards: Best Progressive R&B Album for her second studio album ‘SOS’, Best R&B Song for the ballad ‘Snooze’, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for ‘Ghost In The Machine’, featuring Boygenius‘ Phoebe Bridgers. She also performed ‘Kill Bill’ and ‘Snooze’ at the show.

She also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her feat, as well as her eagerly awaited third LP ‘Lana’. When asked to comment on the status of the record, SZA was reserved. “You know, this round, I actually don’t want to say anything,” she told the publication. “Just because I feel like I do myself a disservice because you can shift the energy of the album.”

SZA continued: “You got to let it form itself because I’m not really forming anything. I’m just kind of here while energy is forming and I’m just trying to allow it to do what it needs to do, and my voice just follows whatever the frequency is.

In conclusion, the Top Dawg Entertainment signee said: “I feel like I want to allow it to finish shaping itself and form itself before I speak on it and possibly change the trajectory of what it could be. But, I will say, I’m in a beautiful space creatively and I feel just very new.”

After releasing ‘SOS’, SZA was going to put out a deluxe version. However, she later revealed that she was saving the extra songs for her next album, revealing the cover art on the first anniversary of the Grammy-winning ‘SOS’. In December, she teased that she would go on an “intimate” tour in support of ‘Lana’ once it’s released.

The St. Louis-born star performed in Brooklyn for her own headline Apple Live concert. She previewed a new song, currently dubbed ‘DTM’, at the event which is believed to be from ‘Lana’.

Elsewhere in SZA’s chat with The Hollywood Reporter, she spoke about whether she thought she was “snubbed” and should have won Album Of The Year at this year’s Grammy Awards.

“I don’t actually,” she replied. “I’m grateful I won three. I could have left with nothing and I didn’t, and I’m grateful. My parents got to see it and I didn’t bomb on live television, and that was so scary. And I faced some really big fears and I’m just happy that it all went well, genuinely. And I’m happy for everybody.”

Taylor Swift made history as ‘Midnights’ was awarded Album Of The Year, making her the first person to win the award four times. She won the award in 2020 (for ‘Folklore‘), 2014 (for ‘1989‘) and 2008 (for ‘Fearless‘).

In other news, SZA called out those who leak her music – calling them “fucking theives” and promising “to put maximum energy into holding everyone accountable to the full extent of the law.”

Last week, she also revealed the message Beyoncé sent her after she won her Grammys, which read: “I’m so happy for you, beautiful! Watching you grow and watching you win is an honour. Sending you a huge congrats, you talented queen. All my love and respect, B.”