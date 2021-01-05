SZA reflects on 2018 Grammys snub: “It’s old energy to me”

SZA has reflected in a new interview about not winning a Grammy in 2018, calling it “old energy”.

The singer was perceived by many to have been snubbed by the Recording Academy when she lost the Best New Artist category to Alessia Cara.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, SZA said she had “never had dreams of being nominated for a Grammy” when she was growing up. “I thought I was going to be a gymnast and a fucking business accountant somewhere. Or working at Nike corporate or some shit in Portland. Who knows, but something that involved a power suit. So it’s not a heavy burden.

Advertisement

“Once you’ve been nominated and lost, you’re very much free because you’re not concerned. I passed that threshold years ago – it’s an old energy to me. Why would I be mad?”

Cara’s win at the Grammys 2018 was heavily criticised, with some questioning her validity as a “new artist” when her debut album ‘Know-It-All’ was released in 2015.

Meanwhile, on Christmas Day 2020 SZA shared a new song called ‘Good Days’. The track features backing vocals from Grammy nominated London musician Jacob Collier and is the b-side to ‘Hit Different’, which was released earlier last year.

In July, the musician shared her mum’s reaction to the new music she’d been working on. “Such rich variations in texture, tone and tempos,” SZA’s mum told her daughter via text message.

Advertisement

“And I was surprised and touched by the sweet homage to your granny. Love it and love you and thank you so much for stepping out of what’s comfortable to share it with me. I feel so special.”