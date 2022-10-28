SZA returns with long-awaited new single ‘Shirt’

SZA has finally shared her long-awaited new single ‘Shirt’ – watch its LaKeith Stanfield-starring official video below.

During her show at Austin City Limits earlier this month, the singer revealed that an official video for the long-awaited single, which she debuted during a livestream show last year, would be released soon, before the song’s arrival was confirmed earlier this week.

The track is the latest preview of the singer’s long-awaited second album, and follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2017 debut ‘Ctrl’. SZA recently revealed that she has written 100 songs for her new album, adding that it could be released “any day” now, though previously said she was in no rush to release it.

Advertisement

Of the new album, she recently told Complex: “It’s a little bit of everything. It’s a little aggressive. Some parts are incredibly soft. Some of them are ballads. I don’t know. It’s all over the place. It’s just where my heart is.”

The new video for ‘Shirt’ sees SZA and Stanfield go on a Tarantino-inspired crime spree, and you can watch it below.

Since ‘Ctrl’ arrived in 2017, SZA has shared a handful of singles and featured on multiple other artists’ tracks. In 2018, she teamed up with Kendrick Lamar for Black Panther soundtrack cut ‘All The Stars’. She released two singles in 2020 – the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted ‘Hit Different’ and ‘Good Days’ – and last year released ‘I Hate U’.

Back in June, SZA released a deluxe edition of ‘Ctrl’ to celebrate the album’s fifth anniversary. The new edition included an alternate version of Travis Scott collaboration ‘Love Galore’, alongside previously unreleased tracks ‘2AM’, ‘Miles’, ‘Percolator’, ‘Tread Carefully’, ‘Awkward’ and ‘Jodie’.

Back in June, SZA released a deluxe edition of ‘Ctrl’ to celebrate the album’s fifth anniversary.