SZA reveals ‘Lana’ cover art, celebrates one-year anniversary of ‘SOS’

SZA has revealed six variations of the cover art for ‘Lana’, the deluxe version of her latest album ‘SOS‘.

The R&B singer released her chart-topping album on December 9, 2022, and announced back in September of this year that the deluxe edition would be called ‘Lana’.

SZA, whose real name is Solána Rowe, teased six different versions o the cover art early today (December 11), three of which features her amongst farm animals wearing the blue American football-style jersey she wears on the original ‘SOS’ cover art and also featured throughout her recent tour.

In another cover, the singer wears all white and sits on a fold up chair, while the other variations capture her inside a tent alongside a final picture of her adorned with a headdress made of foliage while wearing leafy bikini bottoms.

The artist previously said that the deluxe release would be like “a whole ‘nother album” that will feature “7-10 songs”.

Check out the cover variations below.

In a separate Instagram post yesterday (December 10) proceeding the ‘Lana’ teasers, SZA reflected on the anniversary of the release of second studio album ‘SOS’.

“A day late but Happy 1 year anniversary to an album that is ACTIVELY CHANGING MY LIFE .. like rn currently changing my life,” she wrote.

“I haven’t processed this year AT ALL cause it’s still happening .. this is beyond my wildest dreams . I never imagined we’d accomplish a fraction of the accolades that came from this .. it often doesn’t feel real and it’s funny cause I swore I’d know what to do if it ever happened . turns out I I froze .. I know the perils of drinking the koolaid so I won’t dabble in that .. but I have to express the immense GRATITUDE I have for every person that made this possible.

SZA went on: “Every person that’s been apart of this journey. Thank you to GOD and to my incredible TEAM and My FAMILY . My ancestors . Thank you to every person that streamed this album ,came to a show , blasted it in traffic and connected w ANY part of me . To everyone that continues to believe in me and be patient w me as I figure it all out . your my driving force . I love you.”

In a five-star review of ‘SOS, NME described the record as “a comeback album well worth the wait”, adding that it’s “sprawling, superb and rarely puts a foot wrong”.

The singer completed her US, UK and European for ‘SOS’ this year, and was recently announced on the line-up for Primavera Sound in Barcelona 2024.

She also teased a potential “mini” tour for ‘Lana’ for only the “most turnt cities” from the ‘SOS’ tour.