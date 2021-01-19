SZA appears to tease new Lizzo music: “Best song I ever heard in my life”

It’s been almost two years since we’ve had new music from Lizzo, but SZA appears to confirm that it’s on the way with a recent tweet giving her approval.

Taking to Twitter, SZA wrote that Lizzo shared a song with her that she liked so much it made her cry.

“Lizzo really jus played me the best song I ever heard in my life,” she wrote, “I’m crying lmao like really”.

While there’s no confirmation that the song played is one by Lizzo, the two have made no secret of their friendship. Last year, they linked up publicly to lead a meditation class on Instagram Live.

Lizzo hasn’t released new music since she dropped her Grammy-winning debut album ‘Cuz I Love You’ in April of 2019. That same year saw her breakout success, with her 2017 track ‘Truth Hurts’ becoming a runaway hit.

In a five-star review of the album, NME‘s Natty Kasambala wrote that, by the end of it, “it’s become clear she’s not only the electric, complex pop star that the world wants – but also the one it needs.”

As for SZA, she made her highly anticipated return last year with her track ‘Hit Different‘ alongside Ty Dolla $ign. On Christmas Day, she followed it up with ‘Good Days‘, initially teased at the end of the self-directed music video for ‘Hit Different’.