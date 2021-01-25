SZA says she’s asking Frank Ocean to help remix ‘Good Days’

There could be an R&B collaboration for the ages on the way, as SZA reveals she plans to ask Frank Ocean to help remix her latest track ‘Good Days‘.

As reported by Billboard, Twitter user @arrington171 posted that they thought a remix of SZA’s hit featuring Frank Ocean would “literally cure corona”.

SZA caught wind of the tweet, screenshotted it and posted it on her Instagram story, obtained by PopCrave, writing “Imma ask lol”.

Many people online are in support of the idea, including Rico Nasty, who wrote “Omg god please make this happen”.

Omg god please make this happen https://t.co/qaxWMqf0Kt — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) January 24, 2021

This potential remix wouldn’t be the first time Frank Ocean and SZA have crossed paths musically. In 2019, Ocean teased fans with a snippet of his rendition of SZA’s 2017 track ‘The Weekend’. However, the cover from the notoriously elusive artist has yet to be released in full.

‘Good Days’ was released on Christmas Day last year, and also marks the second song SZA has released since she dropped her debut album, ‘Ctrl’, in 2017.

She made her return in September last year with the surprise release of ‘Hit Different‘, which also features vocals from Ty Dolla $ign.

More recently, she appeared to tease new music from Lizzo, saying that the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer showed her the “best song (she) ever heard in (her) life“.