SZA has confirmed that she’s got new music on the way and that she’s been working with a handful of producers, including Sia and Timbaland.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, which was published on February 26, the singer revealed that she wrote three songs with Sia, saying the Australian singer-songwriter “manifested the best of me”. She also recalled spending productive time in the studio with Timbaland, who played her “fucking Brazilian jazz-type beats” that she “popped off to”. Other artists SZA’s working with her on upcoming music include Pharrell Williams.

This comes after SZA revealed last month that she had also recorded a song with Sam Smith, alongside other collaborations with Brockhampton and producer Jack Antonoff.

Elsewhere in the Rolling Stone interview, SZA reveals that “music is coming out this year for sure”, though she stopped short of saying an entire album would be released: “An album? Strong words.”

Earlier this week, SZA teamed up with Justin Timberlake for ‘The Other Side’, their contribution to the new Trolls World Tour soundtrack. “I was so thrilled to be invited to participate in this project with Justin,” SZA said in a statement. “The creative process of working with him and the team was filled with such excitement. It’s an energy you can feel in both the song and music video.”

SZA released her debut album ‘CTRL’ in 2017. In a four-star review of the record, NME’s Jamie Milton said: “The Top Dawg Entertainment protégé makes a huge statement of intent on her debut album … This isn’t a star in the making, it’s a fully-fledged talent who’s practically showing off.