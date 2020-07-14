SZA has shared a touching review of her unreleased music from her mother, who described it as “soothing and disrupting at the same time”.

The R&B artist – real name Solána Imani Rowe – said back in May that a “music dump” of unheard material could be on the way, suggesting the potential release would be comprised of around 20 tracks from over the past six years.

Taking to Twitter this evening (July 14), SZA wrote: “This morning I sent my mom unreleased music for the first time.. . no ones opinion matters more than my ma .. cause she don’t know me like dat .. but she know me like det.”

Advertisement

In a follow-up post, she shared a screenshot of her mum’s glowing verdict. “Sitting here eyes closed, rocking from side to side to your music,” the message begins. “There is no one like you and your sound.”

The review continues: “Soothing and disrupting at the same time. Such rich variations in texture, tone and tempos. And I was surprised and touched by the sweet homage to your granny. Love it and love you and thank you so much for stepping out of what’s comfortable to share it with me. I feel so special.”

This morning I sent my mom unreleased music for the first time 🥺.. no ones opinion matters more than my ma .. cause she don’t know me like dat .. but she know me like det — SZA (@sza) July 14, 2020

And here is my mother’s review 🥺 pic.twitter.com/tN3SgSgJhQ — SZA (@sza) July 14, 2020

The screenshot of the exchange also shows the title of one song to be ‘Joni’, with the file name also featuring the date June 30. In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, SZA discussed working on “a trap song from the perspective of Joni Mitchell“.

In that same conversation, the artist stopped short of saying an entire album would be released. “An album? Strong words,” she said.

Advertisement

In May, she also confirmed fans’ fears over the deluxe edition of her 2017 debut record ‘CTRL’ being cancelled. “It was like a missed text message I felt like too much time passed and it didn’t matter anymore… started something new .. I was wrong lol,” SZA reasoned.

In a four-star review of ‘CTRL’, NME wrote: “The Top Dawg Entertainment protégé makes a huge statement of intent on her debut album … This isn’t a star in the making, it’s a fully-fledged talent who’s practically showing off.”