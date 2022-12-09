SZA shares moody ‘Nobody Gets Me’ video

SZA has shared a moody black and white video for ‘SOS’ track ‘Nobody Gets Me’.

The clip, which you can watch below, sees the R&B star reminiscing about a past lover as she walks the streets and rooftops of New York in the Bradley J. Calder directed video.

The track features on her new album which was released today (December 9) and has already been previewed by the singles ‘Good Days’, ‘I Hate U’ and ‘Shirt’.

Advertisement

It features team-ups with with Phoebe Bridgers (on ‘Ghost In The Machine’), Travis Scott (‘Open Arms’) and Don Toliver (‘Used’). The album’s closing song, ‘Forgiveless’, features the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

SZA recently confirmed that the cover art for ‘SOS’, was inspired by a photo of Princess Diana.

The cover features SZA sitting on the edge of a white diving board, surrounded by deep blue water. The photograph of Princess Diana was taken in 1997, and sees her in a similar pose aboard a yacht during a trip in Portofino, Italy, also surrounded by the sea. Fans spotted similarities between the two images earlier this week, sharing their observations with SZA on social media.

“Originally I was supposed to be on top of a shipping barge, but in the references that I pulled for that, I pulled the Diana reference,” SZA said when asked about the reference during a recent interview with Hot 97. “Because I just loved how she isolated she felt, and that was what I wanted to convey the most.”

Reviewing the album, NME awarded ‘SOS’ five stars and said it was “a comeback album well worth the wait”.

Advertisement

It added: “The US star’s first album in five years – and her last ever, she says – is sprawling, superb and rarely puts a foot wrong.”