SZA has shut down rumours that she features on the forthcoming deluxe edition of Ariana Grande‘s ‘Positions’.

Grande teased the new version of her latest album yesterday (February 2), posting a scratched out tracklist that appears to show four unreleased songs. “happy February,” she captioned the post, hinting that it could arrive at some point this month.

Later, a Grande fan account on Instagram suggested that SZA contributed to the mystery track 15. “Ariana’s profile appears on Apple Music when you search for ‘Ariana SZA’, the same thing happened with the remix of ’34 + 35′ [featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion],” they wrote.

Responding in the comments section to the image, which has been ‘liked’ over 1000 times, SZA said: “Lol I wish but nah.”

You can see that post below.

Ariana Grande released the original version of ‘Positions’, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Thank U, Next’, back in October 2020. NME wrote in a review: “As an introduction to the next era of Grande’s career, it’s solid, but you can’t help but feel it’s missing some of her trademark sparkle.”

SZA, meanwhile, returned with the song ‘Good Days’ last December. It marked the singer-songwriter’s second solo release of 2020 following ‘Hit Different’, which features an appearance from Ty Dolla $ign.

Last month, SZA invited fans to “cry, laugh and talk” on her GoodLine phone service. “Put some custom meditations on there too + other resources. LOVE YOU,” she wrote of the hotline.