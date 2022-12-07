SZA talks “super alternative and strange” Phoebe Bridgers collaboration

SZA has dubbed the collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers on her forthcoming album ‘SOS’ as “super alternative and strange”.

The R&B star has teamed up with the singer-songwriter on the track ‘Ghost In The Machine’ on the record that’s out this Friday (December 9) via Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA.

When asked in a new interview with Hot 97 what the sound of the track is like, SZA said: “It’s gonna sound how people think it’s gonna sound. It’s super alternative and strange.”

She continued: “I’m grateful Phoebe showed up for me [on this collaboration]. I didn’t think she’d come to the studio in person, which she did which was crazy and we laughed and she’s hilarious.”

As well as Bridgers, the album also features collaborations with Travis Scott (‘Open Arms’) and Don Toliver (‘Used’) while the album’s final track, ‘Forgiveless’, features the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Speaking about the latter, SZA said: “I talked to his estate and it really just came from a piece of documentary footage and they was sweet enough to let me use that. It was freestyle the documentary footage so I took the audio.”

The tracklist features three previously released singles. Those are 2020’s ‘Good Days’, last year’s ‘I Hate U’, and ‘Shirt’, which arrived in October. Also featured is ‘Blind’, which SZA debuted during her Saturday Night Live appearance over the weekend.

Last month, during a wide-ranging interview with Billboard, SZA opened up about her forthcoming album, saying that she was “stressed” about its impending deadline.

She elaborated on the “red tape analytics” that came with releasing a new record. “It’s not like the album pressure, it’s just, life is fucking hard,” she said.

“To be expected to do anything at a high level while life is life-ing is fucking crazy. This isn’t meant for a person, it’s meant for a machine.”

Meanwhile, SZA also recently responded to fans calling for her to collaborate with Hayley Williams.

“@sza Hayley Williams x SZA collab when???” one fan demanded to know. SZA then replied in a tweet sent yesterday (December 6): “I talk to her more than you’d think lol.”

SZA’s ‘SOS’ tracklist:

01. ‘SOS’

02. ‘Kill Bill’

03. ‘Seek & Destroy’

04. ‘Low’

05. ‘Love Language’

06. ‘Blind’

07. ‘Used’ (feat. Don Toliver)

08. ‘Snooze’

09. ‘Notice Me’

10. ‘Gone Girl’

11. ‘Smoking on My Ex Pack’

12. ‘Ghost in the Machine’ (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

13. ‘F2F’

14. ‘Nobody Gets Me’

15. ‘Conceited’

16. ‘Special’

17. ‘Too Late’

18. ‘Far’

19. ‘Shirt’

20. ‘Open Arms’ (feat. Travis Scott)

21. ‘I Hate U’

22. ‘Good Days’

23. ‘Forgiveness’ (feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard)