SZA teases cinematic new video for ‘SOS’ track ‘Kill Bill’

SZA has teased a new video for ‘SOS’ track ‘Kill Bill’.

The 20 second clip, which you can view below, is filmed very much like the Quentin Tarantino film of the same name, with the R&B star getting dressed for revenge and riding off into the night on her motorcycle much like Uma Thurman’s lead character in the movie.

The credits reveal that the accompanying visual will be directed by Christian Breslauer and is set for release soon, although a release date has not yet been confirmed.

Advertisement

The clip comes after the star shared a moody black and white video for ‘Nobody Gets Me’ earlier this month. That came after she previously previewed singles ‘Good Days’, ‘I Hate U’ and ‘Shirt’.

Reviewing the album, NME awarded ‘SOS’ five stars and said it was “a comeback album well worth the wait”.

It added: “The US star’s first album in five years – and her last ever, she says – is sprawling, superb and rarely puts a foot wrong.”

Meanwhile, SZA’s ‘Shirt’ recently featured on Barack Obama’s list of his favourite songs released in 2022, alongside Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Heart Part 5’, Bad Bunny‘s ‘Tití Me Preguntó’ and ‘POF’ by Ari Lennox.

Other tracks ranked highly were ‘Something In The Orange’ by Zach Bryan, ‘Last Last’ by Burna Boy, ‘American Teenager’ by Ethel Cain and ‘Communion In My Cup’ by Tank And The Bangas.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Lizzo secretly appeared on ‘SOS’ track ‘F2F’.

‘SOS’ producer, engineer and songwriter Rob Bisel revealed that Lizzo is on the track in the form of a pitched-up vocal on its bridge. “We just happened to have that one pulled up the day that that Lizzo was there,” he said.

Bisel added that there are “definitely a handful” of SZA songs featuring Lizzo, with the producer adding: “I don’t want to incriminate myself here, but there’s some stuff floating around for sure.”