SZA teases “music dump” of unreleased material

R&B singer SZA has taken to Twitter to tease fans about a possible “music dump” of unreleased tracks.

“So like a music dump .. similar to a photo dump but not an album .. this concept make sense to anyone? Has anyone ever done it? Asking for me,” she wrote last night (May 25).

So like a music dump .. similar to a photo dump but not an album .. this concept make sense to anyone? Has anyone ever done it ? Asking for me 🤔 — SZA (@sza) May 25, 2020

Advertisement

SZA went on to clarify that her definition of a “music dump” didn’t resemble a mere five-track EP. Rather, she suggested a potential drop of 20 or so tracks, dipping into her archives from the last six years – which would presumably cover material all the way back to her 2014 ‘Z’ EP.

Nah an Ep is like 4-5 songs .. a music dump would be like 20 from over the.l Course of the last 6 years https://t.co/G5xdcLx2lI — SZA (@sza) May 25, 2020

SZA also confirmed fans’ fears about the deluxe edition of her 2017 debut record, ‘Ctrl’, being cancelled.

“It was like a missed text message I felt like too much time passed and it didn’t matter anymore… started something new .. I was wrong lol,” she wrote.

It was like a missed text message I felt like too much time passed and it didn’t matter anymore 😩 started something new 🤷🏾‍♀️ .. i was wrong lol https://t.co/ZuEmokFs5p — SZA (@sza) May 25, 2020

The singer mentioned that if she were to drop the compilation on material, she would aim to raise funds for charity.

Def tryna sell it for charity .. too many ppl hurting to make a dollar rn https://t.co/YcU7yXGr09 — SZA (@sza) May 25, 2020

Advertisement

In recent news, SZA teamed up with Lizzo for a live meditation class on Instagram last month.

In February, SZA confirmed she had new music on the way, but stopped short of saying an entire album would be released: “An album? Strong words.” In an interview with Rolling Stone, SZA said she had written three songs with Australian singer-songwriter Sia, in addition to working with Pharrell Williams and Timbaland.