SZA teases “surprises coming soon”

SZA has teased that she has some “surprises” in store for fans.

The R&B singer-songwriter last month released her long-awaited second album ‘SOS’, which follows on from her 2017 debut ‘CTRL’.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (January 25), SZA responded to the news that her latest record has become the first album by a female artist to have 10 or more songs charting in the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks.

Additionally, ‘SOS’ has now been at Number One for six weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.

“This is also wild as fuck,” SZA tweeted of the first stat. “THANK YOU.” She then promised that some “surprises” would be “coming soon”. You can see the post below.

This is also wild as fuck . THANK YOU . Surprises coming soon 😈 pic.twitter.com/G9Szg0yIDI — SZA (@sza) January 25, 2023

Also thank you for 6 WEEKS AT NUMBER ONE 🥹 .. never thought I’d even get one week tbh.. God is so excellent 🤍 thank y’all fr 🆘🫡 — SZA (@sza) January 25, 2023

Acknowledging her sixth week at the top spot in the US, the singer wrote: “Also thank you for 6 WEEKS AT NUMBER ONE.. never thought I’d even get one week tbh.. God is so excellent thank y’all fr.”

SZA did not offer any further information in regards to what the upcoming surprises could be. However, the artist recently revealed that she would be sharing a deluxe edition of ‘SOS’.

During an interview with Most Requested Live this month, the star said she had “100 or so” leftover tracks (via Hypebae).

“There are still songs that didn’t make the album that I wanted to make the album, but that’s what deluxe and things are for,” SZA explained.

“Sometimes it’s 10 songs that didn’t make the cut, so we’ll see. I’m going to throw them all out there because… No one can say I didn’t give the music. So when I disappear for another five years, there will be more. There will be more to speak for me.”

The original version of ‘SOS’ boasts collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers and Travis Scott as well as a sample of Ol’ Dirty Bastard. SZA was said to have teamed up with Lizzo on a song called ‘Boy From South Detroit’, but it did not appear on the album.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Lizzo secretly appeared on ‘SOS’ cut ‘F2F’.

The LP’s producer, engineer and songwriter Rob Bisel said that Lizzo is on the track in the form of a pitched-up vocal on its bridge. “We just happened to have that one pulled up the day that that Lizzo was there,” he explained.

Bisel added that there are “definitely a handful” of SZA songs featuring Lizzo, with the producer adding: “I don’t want to incriminate myself here, but there’s some stuff floating around for sure.”