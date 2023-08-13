SZA teases unreleased song in ‘Snooze’ music video preview

SZA has teased an unreleased song in a new behind-the-scenes clip for her upcoming music video for ‘Snooze’.

In the clip shared to Instagram late Saturday (August 12), which appears to show the R&B sensation dancing intimately for a cyborg, a new song plays atop the footage.

“Bts from snooze video but not snooze audio,” she wrote. In a follow-up preview clip the singer hugs a man in a shadowy pool of water. “Sharing ideas cause therapy. (More Snooze bts),” she captioned the post.

Advertisement

“I need need you poolside, you been on my mind,” she sings on the sultry, stripped back track. “Diamond boy why you so shiny? Diamond boy gon’ get behind me / Diamond boy your light’s so blinding.”

The singer hasn’t shared anything else about the unreleased track or announced when the ‘Snooze’ video will drop.

SZA has a tradition of hinting at new releases at the end of other music videos. She first teased her 2020 hit ‘Good Days’ at the end of the music video for ‘Hit Different’, while her 2022 comeback track ‘Shirt’ was previewed on Instagram and in the outro of the ‘Good Days’ music video, sparking a TikTok dance challenge. Then, at the end of the ‘Shirt’ music video, SZA included a snippet of ‘Blind’.

In a five-star review of SZA’s second album ‘SOS’, NME described the record as “a comeback album well worth the wait”, adding: “The US star’s first album in five years – and her last ever, she says – is sprawling, superb and rarely puts a foot wrong.”

Advertisement

“I’m making the best album of my life for this next album,” SZA told Flaunt in 2020, adding that it was “going to be my last album”.

She also told Billboard last year that she uncertain about what her music career looks like in the long term. “I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity,” she said. “I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I’mma take a good swing at it, and I’mma give ’em my absolute best.”