SZA to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ next month

SZA has been announced as the musical guest for the next episode of Saturday Night Live.

The show is taking a two-week break after last night’s (November 12) episode, returning on December 3. That night, SZA will provide music, with American actress Keke Palmer on hosting duties.

It’s not been confirmed yet what music SZA will play on the show, but it’s likely that she will bring new single ‘Shirt’ to the show.

Advertisement

This week, SZA also shared a sultry teaser video for ‘PSA’ as speculation about her second album release builds.

The R&B star, who released her debut album ‘Ctrl‘ in 2017, has been dropping hints recently about a long-awaited follow-up to the record.

SZA revealed earlier this year that she has written 100 songs for her new album, adding that it could be released “any day” although she previously said she was in no rush to release it.

next show! pic.twitter.com/kNsSG8j6h1 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 13, 2022

On last night’s episode of SNL, Dave Chappelle used his opening monologue to address anti-Semitict remarks made by Kanye West in recent weeks.

“I denounce anti-Semitism in all its forms, and I stand with my friends in the Jewish community,” he said. “And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.”

Advertisement

“I’ve probably been doing this 35 years now, and early in my career I learned that there are two words in the English language you should never say together in sequence, and they are: The Jews,’” he continued. “I’ve never heard someone do good after they said that.”

The 48th season of Saturday Night Live premiered last month, with Kendrick Lamar performing a trio of songs from latest album ‘Mr. Morales & The Big Steppers’.

Willow, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow and Steve Lacy have since performed on the show.