SZA “upset” by online hate aimed at Lizzo

SZA has defended Lizzo in the wake of online abuse directed at the singer, saying she is “upset” by the comments.

SZA released a remix of Lizzo’s ‘Special’ last month and the pair performed the track live when Lizzo headlined The Forum last November. Lizzo also joined SZA at the final show of her ‘SOS’ US tour back in March.

After more trolls attacked Lizzo online in recent weeks, Lizzo called out the trolls and those allowing it to happen in a series of tweets.

“I be wondering where all the virtue signaling, well spoken shit talking, internet warriors are when someone genuine needs defending. Where the f— do y’all be at for Lizzo?” she tweeted.

“Do y’all actually know how to support others or only tear them down?”

After one fan said: “So people don’t go to war for Lizzo in this app?,” SZA added: “NOT EF–KINGNUFF. For as much free love, encouragement and positivity she embodies n shares on every app daily? The ratios’s don’t add up.”

SZA added that she “also dgaf who don’t agree. It’s been on my mind for a minute .. makes me upset. Jus want everyone to practice kindness and shutting tf up more often cause GADDAMN ITS UGLY OUTSIDE ALREADY. Why add?”

Earlier this month, Lizzo addressed the body shaming and online bullying she receives on social media, saying that she’s close to quitting music.

The pop singer took to Twitter to address a video of her tribute to Tina Turner that was posted by YouTuber Layah Heilpern in which she commented about Lizzo’s weight and diet. Lizzo quote tweeted the video and replied: “I just logged on the app and this is the type of shit I see about me.”

“It’s really starting to make me hate the world,” she continued. “I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bullshit.” She also said that all the talk of her weight made her feel like quitting her music career.