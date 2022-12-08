SZA has said her second studio album ‘S.O.S.’ almost featured more collaborations, but claimed that some artists ultimately didn’t “show up”.

Announced last month, the long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s ‘Ctrl’ is due for release this Friday (December 9) via Top Dawg Entertainment/ RCA. The 23-track record has already been previewed by the singles ‘Good Days’, ‘I Hate U’ and ‘Shirt’.

Elsewhere, there are team-ups with with Phoebe Bridgers (on ‘Ghost In The Machine’), Travis Scott (‘Open Arms’) and Don Toliver (‘Used’). The album’s closing song, ‘Forgiveless’, features the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

During a new interview on New York radio station Hot 97, SZA was asked how the collaborations came about. “DMs and like begging people,” the R&B artist replied. “Sometimes people turn in their verses and sometimes they don’t.”

SZA continued: “And a lot of people just like did not turn in their verses, but I’m grateful for who did.”

The interviewer then asked the singer whether she took such rejection from other acts “personally”, to which she responded: “For a lot of these people, I didn’t turn in my verse – so I can’t be too mad.

“But also, in the same token, it’s like, ‘Damn this sucks, I really needed you. I wish you showed up for me’. But I’m sure they felt the same way for me.”

Speaking about Travis Scott, SZA explained: “I really appreciate that he’s just a consistent friend in my life and really believes in me as an artist.”

She also said she was “grateful” Phoebe Bridgers contributed to ‘S.O.S.’. “I didn’t think she would come to the studio in person,” SZA added. “She did, which is crazy. We laughed, it’s just hilarious.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

Last month, during a wide-ranging interview with Billboard, SZA opened up about her forthcoming album, saying that she was “stressed” about its impending deadline.

She elaborated on the “red tape analytics” that come with releasing a new record. “It’s not like the album pressure, it’s just, life is fucking hard,” SZA said.

“To be expected to do anything at a high level while life is life-ing is fucking crazy. This isn’t meant for a person, it’s meant for a machine.”

Last weekend, SZA debuted an unreleased ‘S.O.S.’ song called ‘Blind’ during her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The artist then shared the full album tracklist on Monday (December 5) – you can check it out here.

Meanwhile, SZA has responded to fans who are calling for her to collaborate with Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams.