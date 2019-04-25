Macklemore and Michael Kiwanuka lead final additions to Sziget 2019 line-up

Former US Vice President Al Gore has also been confirmed as one of the festival's special guest speakers

Macklemore and Michael Kiwanuka are among the final set of acts to be added to this year’s Sziget line-up.

The Hungarian “community-built” festival, which is held on Óbuda Island in the capital Budapest, will be held from August 7-13 this year. The headliners for the event’s 2019 edition include the Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran and Florence + The Machine.

The line-up for Sziget 2019 has been completed today (April 25), with Macklemore, Kiwanuka and 6LACK rounding off the list of this year’s performing musical acts. They’ll join such artists as The 1975, Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots, The National, James Blake, Mura Masa and IDLES on the already stacked bill.

Today’s line-up announcement also revealed that the festival will be putting on a special speakers’ programme throughout the week. The ‘Love Revolution Special’ speakers’ bill include former US Vice President Al Gore and renowned primatologist, environmentalist and UN Messenger of Peace, Dr. Jane Goodall.

Tickets for Sziget 2019 are still on sale, with three-day tickets starting at £180 – a price increase will come into effect, however, on May 9. More information on tickets and the festival itself, including stage splits and schedules, can all be found here.

The 2018 edition of the festival – which attracted over half a million attendees – welcomed headline sets from Kendrick Lamar, Gorillaz, Lana Del Rey, Mumford & Sons, Dua Lipa, Kygo and Arctic Monkeys.